Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,866.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,643 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.8% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

