Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Sells 218 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.7% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $172.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average is $162.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.60.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

