Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,246 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.50. The firm has a market cap of $327.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $414.22.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

