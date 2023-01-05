Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 578,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,305,000. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $103.22. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

