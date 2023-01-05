Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,968.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 35,660 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,305,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,999.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,064,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,803,000 after buying an additional 1,013,629 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,898.0% in the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 19,436 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.65.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

