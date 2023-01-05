GAM Holding AG Has $45.68 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,867.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 477,603 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453,332 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 3.5% of GAM Holding AG’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.