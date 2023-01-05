Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $609.04 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $340.48 and a one year high of $638.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $573.18 and a 200-day moving average of $486.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $637.20.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

