Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.20.

Insider Activity

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.0 %

In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.04. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $197.87. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

