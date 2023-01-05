Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 991.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,469 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,881.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 20,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,898.7% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 81,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 77,827 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,866.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 42,643 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1,968.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

