Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,979 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVX opened at $172.14 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.64 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.75. The firm has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

