Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,390 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $26,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $5,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.60.

Insider Activity at Chevron

Chevron Price Performance

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $172.14 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $121.64 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $332.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.70 and a 200-day moving average of $162.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

