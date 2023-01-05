Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is TruWealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 2.2% of TruWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $172.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $121.64 and a 12 month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.60.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.