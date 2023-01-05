Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Celanese by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celanese from $172.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.23.

Celanese stock opened at $109.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $176.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

