Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $104.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock worth $6,583,348 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.