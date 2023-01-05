Barry Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.5% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 16,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 8.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HD opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $414.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.50.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

