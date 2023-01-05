Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,903.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.