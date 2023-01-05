Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 608 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,337 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.7% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 898 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $319.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.80 and a 200-day moving average of $298.50. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $414.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $327.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

