Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 19,636 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 61.2% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.60.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX opened at $172.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $121.64 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

