Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by West Branch Capital LLC

West Branch Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,898.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,827 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 4.9% of West Branch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $88.08 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.94 and a 200 day moving average of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

