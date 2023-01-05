Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,424.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 974,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 910,273 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.6% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $93,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

