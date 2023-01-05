Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,881.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.4% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.94 and a 200-day moving average of $103.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. New Street Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

