Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,927 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.1% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $88.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its 200 day moving average is $103.22. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.