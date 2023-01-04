Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $58.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Vaxcyte traded as high as $48.93 and last traded at $48.78, with a volume of 415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,227 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $119,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 296,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,553,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,485 shares of company stock worth $1,073,063. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 31.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.79.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

