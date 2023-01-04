TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on TPI Composites from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 128.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 166,022 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 132.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 44,436 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 11.7% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 321,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 33,534 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,882.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 656,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $411.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $25.05.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $459.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.89 million. Analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

