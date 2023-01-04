The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Raised by First City Capital Management Inc.

First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 4.1% of First City Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First City Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $72,247,000 after buying an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Home Depot by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $414.22.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

