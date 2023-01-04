The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 17,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.18. The company has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $414.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

