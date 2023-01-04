The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,186,320,000 after buying an additional 403,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $925,167,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $414.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.18. The stock has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

