The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.4% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,591,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286,186 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after buying an additional 403,021 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,167,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $414.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

