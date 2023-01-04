The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,068 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 1.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Home Depot by 119.5% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $414.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

