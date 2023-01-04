The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $313.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $414.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

