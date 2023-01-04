The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Lyell Wealth Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.9% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 66,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $414.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $313.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $298.18.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

