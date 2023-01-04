Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $37.54 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,485 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $37,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Hambro & Partners increased its stake in shares of Pool by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 96,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,829,000 after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Pool by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pool by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pool by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $300.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $317.41 and its 200-day moving average is $336.92. Pool Co. has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $555.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

