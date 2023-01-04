Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 1,798 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Dodge & Cox acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $572,490,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after buying an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

