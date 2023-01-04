State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 163,303 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 927 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE LUV opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.