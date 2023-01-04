State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.58 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.6% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

In other news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $134.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.