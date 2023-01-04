State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 406,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,269,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,742,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,887,000 after buying an additional 358,145 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Amcor by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after buying an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,967,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,556,000 after buying an additional 1,564,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 123.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after buying an additional 10,658,601 shares during the last quarter. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Stories

