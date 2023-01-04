State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EVRG. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 248.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,200,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 855,407 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,641,000 after acquiring an additional 525,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,093,000 after acquiring an additional 509,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.12 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 70.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Evergy to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

