State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.11.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

