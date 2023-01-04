Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,486.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,550 ($18.67) to GBX 1,530 ($18.43) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Smith & Nephew Price Performance

Shares of SNN stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $36.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,967,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $306,221,000 after acquiring an additional 711,672 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth $47,995,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 64.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,829,000 after buying an additional 615,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,059,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,591,000 after buying an additional 136,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,807,000 after buying an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

