SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on SIBN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SI-BONE to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of SI-BONE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $104,951.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 103,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,137.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,966 shares of company stock valued at $278,984 over the last ninety days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SI-BONE

SI-BONE Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 151.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SIBN opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. SI-BONE has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $459.49 million, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.93.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.