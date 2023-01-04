Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Declines By 6.6%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The9 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The9 Stock Performance
NCTY stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The9 has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The9
About The9
The9 Limited engages in operating an Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The9 (NCTY)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.