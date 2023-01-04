Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Declines By 6.6%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 215,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The9 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NCTY stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. The9 has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The9 by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The9 in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The9 in the first quarter worth $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The9 during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The9 by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 21,321 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The9 Limited engages in operating an Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining; and NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

