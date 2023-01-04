Short Interest in Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Drops By 6.6%

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,900 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 715,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

Shares of JRNGF opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Journey Energy has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.35.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

