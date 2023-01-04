Short Interest in EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Increases By 6.6%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

EMS-CHEMIE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EMSHF opened at $670.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $688.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.51. EMS-CHEMIE has a fifty-two week low of $636.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,058.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMSHF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of EMS-CHEMIE from CHF 590 to CHF 600 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Baader Bank lowered shares of EMS-CHEMIE to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 575 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of EMS-CHEMIE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamides granulates. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, bonding agent for tires, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications; powder coatings; and reactive diluents.

