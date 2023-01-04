Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Decreases By 6.6%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 7,140,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aterian Price Performance

Shares of ATER stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Aterian has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Aterian had a negative return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 78.96%. The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Aterian will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

ATER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aterian to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Aterian to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

Featured Articles

