Short Interest in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Decreases By 6.6%

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,670,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 7,140,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aterian
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATER. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Aterian by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aterian Price Performance
Shares of ATER stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77. Aterian has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ATER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Aterian to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Aterian to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.
About Aterian
Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aterian (ATER)
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.