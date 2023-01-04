Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 13,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 38.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,302 in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. Amkor Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMKR. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

