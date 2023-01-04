Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.55.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RCKT. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
RCKT stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.43. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
