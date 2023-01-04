Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) vs. LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO) Head to Head Comparison

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Rating) and LiveOne (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Reborn Coffee and LiveOne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $2.28 million 4.25 -$3.44 million N/A N/A LiveOne $117.02 million 0.46 -$43.91 million ($0.28) -2.29

Reborn Coffee has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveOne.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 1 0 3.00 LiveOne 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Reborn Coffee and LiveOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Reborn Coffee currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 562.65%. LiveOne has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 406.23%. Given Reborn Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reborn Coffee is more favorable than LiveOne.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.0% of LiveOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.6% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of LiveOne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and LiveOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee N/A N/A N/A LiveOne -22.01% N/A -30.46%

Summary

Reborn Coffee beats LiveOne on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc. operates and franchises retail locations and kiosks that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. The company purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 7 retail locations. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About LiveOne

LiveOne, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; PodcastOne, a podcasting platform; and Slacker, an integrated membership and advertising streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through automotive and mobile original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts through wholesale and direct-to-consumer distribution channels. Further, the company offers LiveOne App, an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as LiveXLive Media, Inc. and changed its name to LiveOne, Inc. in October 2021. LiveOne, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

