Private Ocean LLC Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Ocean LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 3.4 %

XOM opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.10 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $438.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.64.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

