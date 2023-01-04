Private Ocean LLC Acquires 63 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after buying an additional 425,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $676,992,000 after buying an additional 408,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Home Depot Trading Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $414.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.