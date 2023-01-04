Platform Technology Partners Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 240,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $72,247,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 8,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $315.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $323.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $313.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $414.22.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

